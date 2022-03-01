1h ago

Sandton restaurant reveals 8 people were injured in fire, offers counselling to staff

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A fire broke out at the popular The Greenhouse restaurant in Sandton.
Jonathan Pooler
  • Eight people were taken to hospital following the fire at The Greenhouse bar and restaurant in Sandton.
  • They suffered minor injuries, said the restaurant.
  • The establishment will remain closed as the authorities investigate the cause of the fire.

The Greenhouse bar and restaurant has revealed that eight people were injured in the fire that broke out at the popular Sandton establishment on Saturday.

The restaurant said it was grateful that there were no fatalities when the venue burnt down on Saturday evening.

"Management and staff took immediate action to contain the blaze, and emergency services were on the scene shortly after the fire broke out," the restaurant's Tarren Miller said.

She said, according to management's knowledge, none of the eight injured people suffered severe injuries.

Miller said the establishment was concerned about the well-being of everyone present during the incident.

WATCH | 'I'm still in shock' - patrons watch in horror as fire engulfs popular Sandton restaurant

"It (management) has offered trauma counselling and medical assistance to all staff and will continue to provide this service as required."

The restaurant will remain closed as the authorities investigate the cause of the fire.

However, on Sunday, Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe said they would not be responsible for the investigation as people in the building had already extinguished the fire by the time EMS workers had arrived.

Popular local band GoodLuck was performing at the restaurant when the fire broke out.

News24 has tried to reach the band for comment, but the band did not respond at the time of publication.


