Sanef appeals for safety of journalists after attack on eNCA crew

Sanef called on society to protect reporters after the attack on an eNCA crew in Khayelitsha.

Four gunmen robbed Monique Mortlock and Asanda Javu after they had completed a television crossing.

Sanef said, by protecting reporters, people become empowered because a journalist goes to dangerous places to gather important information.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) called on society to protect reporters after the attack on an eNCA crew in Khayelitsha. Four gunmen robbed Monique Mortlock and Asanda Javu on Wednesday after they finished a television crossing on the poor state of the roads in the area.

Sanef said, by protecting reporters, people become empowered because a journalist goes to dangerous places to gather important information.

"While noting that none were physically harmed, Sanef is deeply troubled that such traumatic experiences leave long-lasting emotional scars," said a statement, which reiterated calls for journalists' safety.

"The protection of journalists and their safety is a protection and preservation of media freedom. Journalists must report the news without fear of political reprisal, intimidation by communities or attacks by criminals.

"Sanef reminds all South Africans that, by ensuring the safety of every reporter, they empower themselves as a protected journalist will go to the most dangerous places to deliver on the most important information, to give a voice to people who are being ignored and abused, and to hold the powerful to account."

The organisation called on law enforcement authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. Mortlock and Javu were wrapping up a day of travelling across Cape Town to report on, and illustrate, problems regarding neglected infrastructure maintenance.

One of their stories showed the dangers of being robbed, which motorists face when they slow down to drive around large potholes or avoid water dammed up in depressions in broken roads.

eNCA managing editor John Bailey said the robbers made off with expensive camera equipment and the crew's phones.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.