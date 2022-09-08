1h ago

add bookmark

Sanef calls on IFP to 'rethink' planned march to City Press

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
Jan Gerber
  • Sanef has called on the IPF to "rethink" its march to the offices of City Press.
  • The party will be protesting against alleged bias by the newspaper's editor-in-chief.
  • The march is planned for next Friday.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has urged IFP leaders to "rethink" their plans to march to the offices of City Press in Johannesburg.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party would embark on a mass march to the offices of City Press on Friday, 16 September. He claimed City Press editor-in-chief Mondli Makhanya harboured a "personal political grudge against the IFP".

Hlengwa claimed Makhanya had breached the editorial code of conduct and "continues to peddle unsubstantiated opinions and blatant lies" about the party and its founder, Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Makhanya declined to comment.

Sanef said the march was the result of the IFP's "unhappiness with some reports published by the news title".

Sanef said: 

This is rather unfortunate as it creates an impression that there are no available avenues to resolve whatever issues anyone might have against journalists or a media house. As Sanef, we view the planned march as an act of intimidation by the IFP, directed at those who criticise the party or its leadership.

The organisation said the march was not likely to "achieve any constructive result" and could "only be viewed as nothing more than the bullying of [Makhanya] – intended to silence him".

"It must be noted that journalists are not above criticism. Where there are disagreements around their work, there are available bodies such as the Press Council and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA to independently handle and adjudicate such complaints," said Sanef.

Sanef added that the IFP leadership had previously complained to the Press Ombudsman about City Press, but the complaint failed. In 2018-2019, the IFP also filed a lawsuit, which was later abandoned after City Press filed a responding affidavit.

"It would appear to Sanef that having been unsuccessful in its previous attempts to challenge City Press and its editor, the IFP is now resorting to intimidatory tactics – that set a dangerous precedent, not just for City Press, but the media in general. With a week to go before the planned march, Sanef is calling on the leadership of the IFP to reconsider this dangerous idea."

Hlengwa said the party would respond to Sanef during the course of Thursday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanefifpjohannesburggautengpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5997 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 536 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2205 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.48
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.09
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.42
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,708.00
-0.6%
Silver
18.44
-0.1%
Palladium
2,130.51
+4.3%
Platinum
879.72
+0.8%
Brent Crude
88.00
-5.5%
Top 40
60,605
+0.7%
All Share
67,231
+0.8%
Resource 10
60,606
+1.1%
Industrial 25
83,163
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,812
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo