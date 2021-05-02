35m ago

add bookmark

Sanef concerned by political leaders 'interfering in newsroom operations'

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Sanef has called on political leaders to stop interfering in newsroom matters.
  • The body says that, when politicians involve themselves in the inner workings of a newsroom, independence is eroded.
  • Sanef was responding to statements by the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has called on political leaders to stop interfering in newsroom matters.

"Sanef is concerned about the continued utterances from senior political leaders naming journalists and interfering in the operations of newsrooms - the heart of the media freedom bulwark," the body said in a statement on Sunday.

Sanef adds that, as the country prepared for the upcoming local government elections, it was critical for political parties to maintain an arms-length approach when dealing with the media.

READ | Sanef condemns cyberbullying of journalist after report implicating politician in rape case

"History shows us that when politicians involve themselves in the inner workings of a newsroom - in this case, the public broadcaster - independence is eroded.

"It is dangerous. The online naming and targeting of journalists leads to harassment and attacks by political party followers, and even physical and death threats," it said.

The organisation further noted comments by the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on social media naming the public broadcaster's editor-in-chief Phatiswa Magopeni and accusing her of a "ruthless reign", citing allegations that journalist Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki was pushed out and that veteran journalist Sophie Mokoena is next.

"He further alludes that the SABC is 'killed' by the ruling party and is a 'lite' of commercial television news broadcaster eNCA. Statements of this nature smack of irresponsible and knee-jerk utterances."

Sanef said: 

It borders on interference and overreach in the inner workings of the news management. Further, it has been widely publicised that Ms Gqubule-Mbeki has resigned from the SABC and had submitted a press statement to this effect.


The organisation further stated that, while it did not involve itself in labour matters, it was opposed to politicians interfering in the internal affairs of media houses.

"If Mr Ndlozi as an MP has any concerns of any nature about the SABC, he should boldly raise them through the relevant portfolio committee in Parliament. 

"Journalists have a right to resign from an organisation, including the public broadcaster. Journalists who have concerns with their management are encouraged to raise these via the normal channels and pursue alternative options available to them," Sanef said.

READ | Sanef demands that Crime Intelligence stop 'bugging' journalists

The organisation further reiterated its call to all in leadership positions, including politicians, to protect media freedom and allow newsrooms to function independently, without interference.

"Journalists must not be placed in the middle of political and/or inter-party factional disputes that are so endemic in the South African political landscape."

Ndlozi took to social media to respond to the Sanef statement, saying: "I will not be told by a media faction called SANEF, a bunch of ramamenions, charlatans & dogs of white monopoly capital, how to criticise one of their imposters. SANEF should be dissolved! It is part of the stumbling block to the protection of ethical & free media. Pathetic bunch."

News24 reached out to Ndlozi for further comment. It will be added if it is received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanefeffmbuyiseni ndlozimedia
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
51% - 932 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
43% - 799 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
6% - 114 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.48
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,769.03
(0.0)
Silver
25.91
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,937.50
(0.0)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo