1h ago

add bookmark

Sanef condemns the harassment of eNCA journalists by EFF supporters

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Sanef has condemned "abusive and intimidatory" behaviour toward a news crew covering an EFF protest.
  • EFF members reportedly chased away an eNCA crew from a mall in Cape Town. 
  • Sanef has appealed to the EFF to uphold the principles of the country's Constitution. 

 

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned "abusive and intimidatory behaviour" toward an eNCA news team covering EFF protest action at a Clicks store in Goodwood Mall in Cape Town on Monday morning.

An eNCA reporter and cameraman were chased away from covering the protest at the mall, News24 previously reported.

Party leaders, members and supporters descended on the mall as part of a nationwide call to shut down all Clicks stores, following outrage over an offensive hair advert that portrayed black people's hair as "dry and damaged".

READ | Clicks protests: EFF in KZN slams their detractors as 'envious'

According to Sanef, eNCA reporter Nobesuthu Hejana said that she and cameraman, Crescendo Louw, had been reporting unhindered at the protest.

"They did a live crossing at 09:00. Then, when EFF chairperson Veronica Mente arrived to brief the media, one of the supporters in the crowd shouted that they would 'not speak to Rupert agents'. Things then deteriorated from there with Mente confirming that the EFF would not address the media until eNCA had left," Sanef said in a statement. 

Hejana said: "Supporters became aggressive, forcing our cameraman to hurry up and leave."

Verbally abused

According to Sanef, Mente said they blocked the eNCA crew in retaliation for the broadcaster's withdrawal of its coverage of the party's second elective conference in December last year. The broadcaster withdrew after the EFF banned various media outlets from covering the conference.

In video footage recorded on Monday, the channel's cameraman was insulted, sworn at and verbally abused.

"Sanef takes serious exception to this kind of intimidation and treatment of journalists by supporters of any political organisation. It is particularly worrying because the EFF is represented in the South African National Assembly and various provincial and local government legislature structures. The EFF is obliged by the South African Constitution to protect the freedom of the media, among other democratic fundamentals.

"Sanef appeals to the EFF and its leadership to uphold the country's Constitution, which guarantees the existence of the fourth estate as a key pillar of democracy." 

Protect media rights

Sanef said it wished to remind the EFF leadership of the words of former president Nelson Mandela, who addressed the International Press Institute Congress on 14 February 1994, saying: "No single person, nobody of opinion, no political or religious doctrine, no political party or government can claim to have a monopoly on truth. For that reason, truth can be arrived at only through the untrammelled contest between and among competing opinions, in which as many viewpoints as possible are given a fair and equal hearing. It has therefore always been our contention that laws, mores, practices and prejudices that place constraints on freedom of expression are a disservice to society."

Sanef said it called on all media freedom-loving South Africans to protect media rights against any individuals seeking to denigrate the country's hard-won democratic principles of media freedom.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
TV crew chased away by EFF at Cape Town Clicks protest
'It's a third force' - EFF blames agent provocateurs for vandalism at Clicks stores
Clicks hair ad fury: Govt calls for calm as violence breaks out amid EFF protests
Read more on:
clickssanefeffmedia freedomprotests
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1435 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 330 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 3859 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1535 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.78
(-0.54)
ZAR/GBP
22.05
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.82
(-0.38)
ZAR/AUD
12.24
(-0.64)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.56)
Gold
1932.08
(+0.09)
Silver
26.96
(+0.47)
Platinum
915.02
(+0.59)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2313.00
(+0.94)
All Share
54614.15
(+0.39)
Top 40
50395.53
(+0.42)
Financial 15
9618.60
(+1.17)
Industrial 25
72664.04
(+0.36)
Resource 10
55665.38
(+0.25)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo