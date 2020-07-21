21 Jul

Sanef dismayed by attack on News24 journalist covering unrests in Khayelitsha

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • News24 journalist Jenni Evans was covering the unrest when she was attacked by group of men, she says.
  • Sanef says it regards the attack on Evans as a violation of press freedom by criminals posing as community members. 
  • Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday following looting at a liquor store on Delft Main Road. 

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says it is dismayed by the attack on a News24 journalist who was covering land invasions protests around the Khayelitsha. 

A brand-new Covid-19 facility was torched in the area over the weekend as a result of the unrests.

News24 journalist Jenni Evans was injured and robbed while covering the violence on Monday. 

Evans tweeted that she was left injured and her cellphone stolen during the incident. 

"Sanef reg

ards the attack on Jenni Evans as a violation of press freedom by criminals posing as members of the community protesting the land invasions.

"Sanef believes that keeping journalists safe has an overall benefit to society and the free flow of information. Journalists and other media workers must be protected from threats and violence - and those who perpetrate crimes against them must be brought to justice." the editor's forum said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato condemned the attacks on the journalst and a transport vehicle for the disabled in the area, News24 reported. 

ALSO READ | Police clash with Joburg residents, News24 reporter caught in crossfire

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on Tuesday condemned attacks on a News24 journalist and a transport vehicle for the disabled in Khayelitsha.

Two passengers and a driver sustained head injuries when the Dial-A-Ride vehicle was stoned late in the afternoon.

The areas where there had been attempts to illegally occupy land, City projects or community facilities included Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Wallacedene, Delft, Dunoon, Firgrove, Milnerton and Nyanga.

On Tuesday evening Public Order Policing were dispatched to various areas following public violence. 

At least 11 people were arrested, including two minors were arrested following a looting spree at a liquor store on Delft Main Road, police spokesperson spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa told News24. 

This after a reported large group allegedly broke into the store and helped themselves to the alcohol.

