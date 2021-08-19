SANEF mourns deaths of journalists Ragani Achary, Ivor Powell, and Glacier Nkhwashu

The SA National Editors' Forum said it was saddened by the death of three journalists this week.

Ragani Achary died due to Covid-19 complications, while Ivor Powell died after a short illness.

Glacier Nkhwashu died after being struck by a truck in Limpopo on Wednesday.

The SA National Editors' Forum (SANEF) says it is saddened by the deaths of journalists Ragani Achary, Ivor Powell and Glacier Nkhwashu.



Achary, who was head of news at Hot 102.7FM, died due to Covid-19 complications, Powell died after a short illness and Nkhwashu died after being struck by a truck in Modjadji, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

SANEF's Media Freedom chairperson, Mary Papayya, said she had known Achary for nearly 30 years.

"She was one of the finest broadcast journalists of our time. Her loss leaves a huge gap. When I was her editor at East Coast Radio, she was one of the most hardworking senior journalists on the team.

"Rags [Achary] had a flair for telling stories of human interest - from urban to rural and live reporting was her favourite.

"She was once severely injured during a protest, shielding an innocent bystander. Bleeding in the face, she still filed her story until instructed to seek medical attention from the nearby paramedics," Papayya added.

Farewell Ragani Achary ?? I will always cherish your empathy, compassion and warmth. You had a good aura. You truly loved your boys and whoa I'm going to miss your mutton curry. RIP queen ?? pic.twitter.com/d3JRBmYQwO — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) August 15, 2021

Powell started his career as an arts journalist with the then-Weekly Mail, writing his first piece in the paper's maiden edition in 1985.

Years later, he started to write more investigative pieces, with the first being exposing death squads.

Powell continued his career as an investigative reporter at The Star in the early 1990s and went on to join Vrye Weekblad.

He also worked for the then-Scorpions in the early 2000s.

Apart from many other skills and talents, Ivor Powell was one of this country's best-ever arts writers. And a mensch.https://t.co/AKySGsykZv — Glenn Bownes (@nomadglenn) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Nkhwashu worked for titles such as the Daily Sun, Sowetan, Opera News and The South African. She also had a stint working with the Congress of the People.

At the time of her death, she was working as a freelance journalist for the Daily Sun, based in Limpopo.

During her first stint with the publication, she won the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award and was a Media24 Legends Award winner.

The Daily Sun's editor-in-chief, Mapula Nkosi, described her as a talented storyteller.

Taken away too soon! @GlacierNk Nkhwashu's passing today has shocked us all. The @PLeaceAwaken family will never be the same.



To Glacier's family, loved ones, friends, and colleagues, my condolences.



May her soul rest in peace. https://t.co/f9sBJiSCfs — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) August 19, 2021

"She had an amazing knack of digging out unique human interest stories that in the newsrooms we simply call gems.

"When out on a story, she did not need any briefing as she would cover all the basics, making sure that where she has passed there were no crumbs left for any other writer to pick up.

"We are thinking of her family in this difficult time. During such a huge loss and sorrow, our deepest sympathies go out to them," said Nkosi.