Sanef slams alleged 'assassination' threat by ANC MP against newspaper editor, calls for probe

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has called for an investigation into alleged threats against the editor of The Star newspaper, Sifiso Mahlangu, by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.

On Tuesday, Sanef said Mamabolo had told Mahlangu to stop reporting on President Cyril Ramaphosa's advisor, Dr Bejani Chauke, as doing so could result in his "assassination".

"Such a statement is not only a chilling threat to Mahlangu's life, but also conduct that borders on criminal conduct. Sanef has reached out to Mahlangu and requested that he share the threatening messages from Mamabolo. He has yet to do so," it added.

Sanef also noted Mahlangu's decision to lay a criminal complaint against Mamabolo and called for a full investigation into the matter.

It said it stood for the right of media freedom for all journalists, including those employed by independent media houses not part of Sanef or the Press Council of SA.

"Sanef stands for media freedom and believes journalists should be allowed to do their work without political interference or intimidation…





"We believe that all proponents of media freedom should condemn threats or intimidation directed at journalists. Journalists have a right to do their job without fear or favour."

Mamabolo's comment will be added once received.