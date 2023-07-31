17m ago

Share

Sanef slams Mashatile allies' attempt to use Gauteng High Court to 'gag a media house'

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Friends and comrades (from left) Paul Mashatile, Nkenke Kekana, Bridgman Sithole, Mike Maile together with David Makhura.
Friends and comrades (from left) Paul Mashatile, Nkenke Kekana, Bridgman Sithole, Mike Maile together with David Makhura.
Mike Maile/Facebook
  • Sanef has expressed its support to News24 ahead of its showdown with two of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's close allies.
  • Mike Maile and Bridgman Sithole are taking the publication to court over the term “Alex Mafia”.
  • The term has been used in press reports for years, but the pair launched an application after News24 ran a series of articles exposing Mashatile.

As the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg prepares to hear an application brought by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's close allies against News24 using the term “Alex Mafia”, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has slammed their attempt to use the court to "gag a media house".

Sanef in a statement on Monday condemned the application by Mike Maile and Bridgman Sithole, which it said demonstrated an attempt to trample on media freedom.

“The pair want the court to stop News24 from using the term ‘Alex Mafia’ referring to them. Sanef finds this case ridiculous given that this term has been ubiquitously used for several years – to refer to those who, like Mashatile, originate from Alexandra township in Johannesburg and are connected to the deputy president through business or political links,” Sanef said.

Mashatile is a public figure and the deputy president, making his dealings a matter of public interest, the organisation argued. 

“The public has a right to know who the deputy president associates with and how they influence him or vice versa. The media and the political commentariat constantly refer to influential businesspeople who live in Stellenbosch as the ‘Stellenbosch Mafia’. 

Sanef said:

This is all part of protected comment acceptable under the code of ethics and conduct for print and online media in South Africa. To gag the news organisation would be tantamount to trampling on media freedom.

In his answering papers, News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson on behalf of Media24, said: "These are far-reaching incursions into free speech, free press, and even political freedom. The interdict sought would strike a blow not only against our rights but also the rights of the public.”

The two have brought the application against Basson, News24 assistant editor for investigations Pieter du Toit, and News24 investigative reporters Sipho Masondo, Azarrah Karrim and Kyle Cowan. 

News24 has published a series of investigative stories exposing  Mashatile’s links to various businessmen, including the controversial Edwin Sodi.

Basson said the media had a duty to publish this information.

alex mafia
Businessman Bridgman Sithole is seeking an urgent interdict against Media24 publications to prevent any publication linking him to the term 'Alex Mafia'.

He added that the court application was "an abusive effort at prior restraint against Media24, at the very time that Mashatile's ambitions for president of the country and the ANC move to centre stage in South African politics”.

The matter will be heard on Wednesday.

Another gag

Meanwhile, Sanef has also criticised the decision by Russia to revoke the accreditation of Daily Maverick correspondent Peter Fabricius as illogical and a flagrant abuse of authority.

Fabricius was ready to fly to St Petersburg for the Russia-Africa summit last week, only to find out the day before departure that his accreditation had been rescinded. No explanation has been forthcoming.

“Sanef had learned that when Daily Maverick requested the organising committee to reconsider the decision to revoke his accreditation, it was told that ‘revision is not possible’. What Sanef finds ridiculous is that Fabricius received his accreditation on 18 July to cover the summit over 27 and 28 July.

alex mafia
Mike Maile.

“Fabricius is a respected veteran journalist and foreign affairs expert who covered the inaugural summit in 2019 in Sochi. These trips are costly for media houses, but independent coverage of the event was of public interest and particular importance to South Africa given President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attendance."

ALSO READ | ANC not aware of pro-Mashatile group, but people will react to 'smear campaign' - Mbalula

Sanef aligned itself with the International Press Institute, which pointed out that the summit occurred amid the grain deal's collapse between Russia and Ukraine.

It said the summit was of immense international public interest, particularly given its impact on Africa. 

“The revocation of Fabricius' accreditation follows the recent unfortunate event where South African journalists were ill-treated and stuck on a plane in Poland and could not report on the African Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine. Sanef will soon be meeting the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, to discuss this issue, among others," the organisation added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanefmedia24paul mashatilebridgman sitholemike mailegautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsmedia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 11683 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 554 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.85
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.92
-3.3%
Rand - Euro
19.64
-3.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.00
-4.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-2.6%
Platinum
954.48
+2.9%
Palladium
1,281.79
+2.9%
Gold
1,969.81
+0.5%
Silver
24.80
+1.9%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,634
+0.7%
All Share
78,978
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,265
+1.5%
Industrial 25
109,104
+0.6%
Financial 15
17,333
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo