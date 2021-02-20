Sanitiser storage facility explodes in Johannesburg

A storage facility for sanitisers exploded in Little Falls, Johannesburg, emergency services said on Saturday.

"The explosion occurred just after midnight. Emergency services responded. There were no injuries," Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said.

READ | Several injured in gas explosion at Rivonia shopping complex

She said the cause of the explosion was not yet known.

According to the Crime Air Network Twitter page, the blast also blew out nearby windows. The manufacturers of the sanitisers "failed to manage processes," read the tweet.





Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.