48m ago

add bookmark

SANParks CEO fired after disciplinary inquiry

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fundisile Mketeni.
Fundisile Mketeni.
File/Netwerk24
  • An enquiry was initiated by the board last July.
  • SANParks said the board decision was based on the CEO being found guilty of six of the seven charges levelled against him. 
  • In October, Fundisile Mketeni was acquitted on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. 

The CEO of the South African National Parks (SANParks) who was acquitted on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm last year has been fired.  

Fundisile Mketeni was axed following the conclusion of a disciplinary inquiry which was initiated in July 2021.

The inquiry was chaired by an independent senior counsel. 

SANParks said in a statement that the board had, on Wednesday, deliberated on the outcomes of the disciplinary process and the recommendation of the independent senior counsel and had "determined that the relationship between the CEO and SANParks will be terminated with immediate effect, as of June 1 2022".

"Notwithstanding the outcome of the criminal proceedings against the CEO, the board decision was based on the CEO being found guilty of six of the seven charges levelled against the CEO based on his having breached the code of ethics and business conduct policy and the disciplinary policy and procedure of SANParks." 

READ | Court acquits SANParks CEO of assault GBH and withdraws sexual assault charge

Last October, the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court acquitted Mketeni on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The sexual assault charge he faced, had also been withdrawn. 

At the time, his lawyer Mandla Ncongwane told News24 that the assault GBH charge was full of "... controversies and inaccuracies".

The complainant had told police that Mketeni had touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her. She said when she pulled away, Mketeni called her useless and ugly and assaulted her.

Mketeni was initially placed on special leave following allegations of sexual assault. However, the State decided to withdraw the sexual assault charge.

The complaints were laid in Skukuza, Kruger National Park, News24 previously reported.

Mketeni then requested special leave until the matter was resolved legally due to the seriousness of the allegations.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanparksfundisile mketenimpumalanga
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 5543 votes
No
52% - 6122 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.49
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.46
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.61
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,867.80
+1.1%
Silver
22.26
+1.9%
Palladium
2,021.00
+1.1%
Platinum
1,026.00
+2.7%
Brent Crude
116.29
+0.6%
Top 40
64,427
+0.3%
All Share
71,035
+0.3%
Resource 10
77,309
+2.5%
Industrial 25
77,120
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,269
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

5h ago

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo