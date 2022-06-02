SANParks CEO fired after disciplinary inquiry

An enquiry was initiated by the board last July.

SANParks said the board decision was based on the CEO being found guilty of six of the seven charges levelled against him.

In October, Fundisile Mketeni was acquitted on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The CEO of the South African National Parks (SANParks) who was acquitted on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm last year has been fired.

Fundisile Mketeni was axed following the conclusion of a disciplinary inquiry which was initiated in July 2021.

The inquiry was chaired by an independent senior counsel.

SANParks said in a statement that the board had, on Wednesday, deliberated on the outcomes of the disciplinary process and the recommendation of the independent senior counsel and had "determined that the relationship between the CEO and SANParks will be terminated with immediate effect, as of June 1 2022".

"Notwithstanding the outcome of the criminal proceedings against the CEO, the board decision was based on the CEO being found guilty of six of the seven charges levelled against the CEO based on his having breached the code of ethics and business conduct policy and the disciplinary policy and procedure of SANParks."

Last October, the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court acquitted Mketeni on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The sexual assault charge he faced, had also been withdrawn.

At the time, his lawyer Mandla Ncongwane told News24 that the assault GBH charge was full of "... controversies and inaccuracies".

The complainant had told police that Mketeni had touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her. She said when she pulled away, Mketeni called her useless and ugly and assaulted her.

Mketeni was initially placed on special leave following allegations of sexual assault. However, the State decided to withdraw the sexual assault charge.

The complaints were laid in Skukuza, Kruger National Park, News24 previously reported.

Mketeni then requested special leave until the matter was resolved legally due to the seriousness of the allegations.

