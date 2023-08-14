Santaco rubbishes claims of strike action as 'fake news', as talks over impounding continue

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says there is no strike planned, dismissing claims of protest action as "fake news".

Santaco released a short announcement on Monday afternoon.

At the same time, the taxi council's officials were locked in an urgent meeting after 14 taxis were impounded at the weekend.

Eight taxis were impounded on Friday, while six more were seized on Saturday.

The City of Cape Town said the taxis were impounded in accordance with the National Land Transport Act.

Santaco staged an eight-day strike earlier this month after the City impounded dozens of vehicles for a range of infractions, including number plates not being displayed, claimed taxi operators.

In Monday's statement, Santaco's general secretary, Elryno Saaiers, said: "As Santaco, we want to categorically state that there is no strike planned by the industry. What is being circulated is fake news."

More to follow.



