Santaco talks suspended, Western Cape taxi stayaway continues

Jenni Evans
Cape Town's taxi strike is set to continue until Wednesday after talks between Santaco and Western Cape government were suspended on Sunday.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • Cape Town's taxi stayaway will continue until Wednesday after talks were suspended on Sunday night. 
  • The taxi council said it was disappointed but was open to further talks. 
  • The City of Cape Town and Western Cape government said some new demands have emerged and accused Santaco of leaking the contents of the negotiations.

The SA National Taxi Council's (Santaco) stayaway remains in place until Wednesday after urgent talks were suspended on Sunday. 

"It is with great disappointment that we must announce that the talks between the government and the Santaco leadership, which took place in an attempt to resolve the cause for the taxi stayaway, was suspended," said Santaco's leadership in a statement.

"However, we are open to talks with the government to find a speedy resolution to this issue and we call on all our operators not to interfere with other modes of transport and not take part in any criminal activities.

"Today, Santaco Western Cape, in good faith, availed itself to engage robustly with government officials to seek a timely and amicable resolution to the ongoing stayaway.

"While our intentions were to engage constructively and collaboratively, it is with profound disappointment that we must relay that the discussion was not as fruitful as anticipated.

"However, we remain resolute in our commitment to finding a resolution."

In a joint statement, the City of Cape Town and Western Cape government said the sticking points included negotiating for the official use of the yellow emergency lanes and the red lanes during rush hour and a suspension of conditions pertaining to operating licences. 

"It must be noted that there is no mechanism in law that allows for a suspension on the conditions of operating licences, nor does the City have the authority to make amendments to the laws contained in the National Land Transport Act," said councillor Rob Quintas. 

He was also aggrieved the Western Cape E-hailing Association had joined the fray, demanding no further impoundments of its members' vehicles. 

The City questioned Santaco's commitment to resolving the problems and was upset about an apparent breach of an embargo on the contents of the negotiations.

"This state of affairs is unacceptable and the consequences now are severe.

"Many government services, including health and social development, are having to close facilities and are unable to provide desperately needed services to communities."

Golden Arrow Bus Service and MyCiTi buses are running as best as they can, but Golden Arrow found it too unsafe to operate in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa and Mfuleni.

This due to the vandalism of buses and threats to the safety of drivers and passengers, the statement said. 

On Sunday, Santaco agreed to an interim interdict that Golden Arrow and its staff and passengers would not be intimidated, harassed, or assaulted, and, in line with the interdict, published this for its affiliates to be aware of. 

The Western Cape High Court issued the interim order in favour of Golden Arrow. 

The order applies to Santaco and its affiliates - the Cape Organisation of Democratic Taxi Association, Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Boland Taxi Association, Greater Cape Town Taxi Association, Mitchells Plain Taxi Association, Two Oceans Taxi Association, Northern Regions Taxi Association and 158 local taxi associations affiliated with the above associations.

It was also ordered to publish a statement by 16:00 on Sunday, in which it commits itself and its affiliates to the peaceful handling of their dispute with the City of Cape Town, and it should condemn violence associated with the 3 August taxi stayaway. 

At 15:28, Santaco released a statement, saying it would adhere to these commitments, with the preface it was not a statement of liability for the violence and arson attacks. 

Meanwhile, the Western Cape education department is determined to press ahead with keeping schools open and said its scholar transport would do its best under the circumstances. 


