SAPS admin clerk allegedly tried to bribe senior official to promote her

A South African Police Service official has been arrested in Limpopo after allegedly attempting to bribe her way to a promotion.

Mokwape Bettie Malatji, who is stationed at the Ritavi police station in Limpopo, was served with a notice of suspension on Friday.

READ | High-ranking cop arrested in pre-dawn raid for alleged corruption

The 50-year-old administration clerk faces charges of corruption after allegedly offering the deputy provincial commissioner R5 000 for a promotion to a recently advertised post.

"It all allegedly started with text messages that were sent to the general by the accused, offering [a] R5 000 bribe in exchange for promotion," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"[The accused] was so determined to bribe her way to the higher post that she even drove all the way from Mopani District to Mankweng on 10 October to hand over the R5 000."

After allegedly handing over the money, she was immediately arrested and the case was transferred to the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit.

She appeared in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Monday and was granted bail of R1 000. The case was postponed to 18 November for further investigation.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.