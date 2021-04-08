45m ago

add bookmark

SAPS dealing with big fish 'and maybe some sharks' - Cele on Cape Town's extortion ring

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
GCIS
  • Bheki Cele says 105 extortion cases have been opened since January 2020.
  • He revealed that two police officers and a protector of a deputy minister were arrested for having alleged links to extortion rackets.
  • Cele held a media briefing on the latest developments made by the Western Cape Extortion Steering Committee.

Police Minister Bheki Cele believes they are slowly closing in on the extortion ring that has plagued Cape Town's businesses since last year.

He said progress has been made, despite challenges experienced by the task team.

"While there were some teething problems in the beginning, the team has taken off and its work so far has been commendable. Investigations are ongoing and we are expecting more arrests to take place. The integrated approach and sharing of resources are owed to these arrests," he said on Thursday.

It emerged that a deputy minister's protector and two other police officers were arrested for alleged links to extortion cases.

According to Cele, 105 extortion cases have been opened since January 2020, and 67 cases are still under investigation.

A total of 106 people linked to extortion cases have been arrested and charged. Most of the arrests were made in Khayelitsha and Nyanga.  

READ | "Nightclub security boss Modack to be allowed back into Cape Town clubs, restaurants

"But the injection of the 200 police officers, seconded from national to this province, as force multipliers in violence-laden hotspots across Cape Town, will go along a way in assisting our fight against this crime trend," said Cele.

Cele, along with the City of Cape Town and the provincial government, held a media briefing on Thursday on the latest developments made by the Western Cape Extortion Steering Committee.

Top investigators have been assembled to follow leads linked to an alleged extortion racket, which demands "security tax" from local restaurants, nightclubs and property owners.

The committee was established in September last year, following concerns from private individuals and businesses, who were being coerced into paying "protection fees".

It comes after the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear, who was the investigating officer in an extortion case against Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields, Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay.

News24 previously reported about an incident in Milnerton, involving a luxury car dealership.

CCTV footage showed a group of 40 men coming into the Toy Shop dealership and damaging eight vehicles after staff allegedly refused to give in to an apparent demand for two vehicles. Reports of extortion emerged at the time.

Ten people, between the ages of  22 to 47, were arrested through a police tracing operation.

But, in March, the state provisionally withdrew the charges.

Cele said the biggest issue was that charges against alleged extortionists were being withdrawn.

"It is an ongoing issue, we are not sure if the person is scared or whether there is just not sufficient evidence. But it's clear we are dealing with big fishes and maybe some sharks. We are clearly connecting the dots," he said.

ALSO READ | Deputy minister's protector, 2 cops arrested for alleged extortion in Western Cape

In response to the arrest of police officers and the protector of a deputy minister, Cele said: "Those are not police officers, they are criminals and they will be treated like all other criminals."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa told News24 a deputy minister's protector was arrested on 14 March.

"One protector was arrested, the other one was a constable and another police official. The protector was arrested for links involving the kidnapping of a Chinese national," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki celewestern capecape towncourtscrime
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6237 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1827 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.51
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.95
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.29
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,755.39
(+1.0)
Silver
25.50
(+1.4)
Platinum
1,233.00
(+0.2)
Brent Crude
63.16
(+0.7)
Palladium
2,631.00
(+0.2)
All Share
67,054
(-0.2)
Top 40
61,303
(-0.2)
Financial 15
12,027
(-1.4)
Industrial 25
87,440
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,453
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo