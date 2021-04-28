1h ago

add bookmark

SAPS 'dealt a severe blow' by death of six officers, says police commissioner

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole expressed distress at the deaths of six officers.
National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole expressed distress at the deaths of six officers.
Getty Images
  • Six police officers died in two separate road accidents over the weekend.
  • Four officers were killed in the Eastern Cape.
  • Two more were killed in a separate incident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Police Service is in mourning after the death of six police officers in two separate accidents.

One accident, in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, resulted in the death of four police officers. Two more officers were killed in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The four officers were travelling home from the Chris Hani District. They were deployed to conduct crime prevention and awareness campaigns when their vehicle collided with a truck near Engcobo. They, along with a fifth person, were killed instantly.

The deceased police members have been identified as Constable Buqaqawuli Nyembezi, 34; Constable Frank Lila, 35; Constable Lungelo Nogqala, 28, and Ntombikayise Landu, 31.

On the same day, two officers stationed at the Harding police station in KwaZulu-Natal died after they were struck by a vehicle.

At the time of the incident, Sergeant Alfred Gqumani, 36, and Constable Sifiso Ngcobo, 34, were combing an accident scene for clues. They died on the scene.

"The organisation has been dealt a severe blow by the sudden passing of these young, energetic members. The news of their untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the corridors of every police precinct in the country. We take this opportunity to thank their families for allowing their children to serve the people of this country with diligence until their very last breathe", national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Probe launched after mother of woman burnt to death was allegedly turned away by police
Murder docket opened 21 years after Cape Town woman's disappearance
WATCH | Police disperse Braamfontein party-goers for 'contravening Covid-19 rules'
Read more on:
sapseastern capekwazulu-natalaccidents
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5779 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1910 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.36
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.93
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.33
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,767.49
(-0.5)
Silver
25.94
(-1.2)
Platinum
1,221.00
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
66.42
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,906.71
(-1.3)
All Share
67,563
(-0.0)
Top 40
61,701
(-0.0)
Financial 15
12,313
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,115
(+0.3)
Resource 10
69,449
(-0.7)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo