SAPS member attached to North West head office hijacked and shot

Iavan Pijoos
Gauteng police said the member was forced to stop next to the road and driven to Rabie Ridge, where he was shot.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images

A South African Police Service member attached to the provincial head office in the North West was hijacked and shot in Johannesburg on Sunday, police said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the member was driving a state vehicle when he was ambushed by two armed men in a white Audi.

Sello said the men forced him to stop next to the road and drove him to Rabie Ridge near Midrand, where they shot him.  

“The member was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Sello said the vehicle had not been recovered.  

Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station or report on the police Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be given on the MySaps application, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.


