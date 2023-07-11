SAPS official accused of defying court order, ignoring sheriff in battle over customised car

The SAPS is accused of defying an order of the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, refusing the sheriff entry into a police impound lot.

The matter relates to a customised vehicle a mechanic wanted to export.

A deputy sheriff was refused access to the impound lot on the instruction of a police colonel.

A senior South African Police Services (SAPS) official defied an order of the Cape Town Magistrate's Court late last month, refusing the sheriff entry into the SAPS Bellville South impound lot to claim a customised VW Microbus a local man was hoping to export.

Cape Town attorney Naude Visser said his client, Maurizio Toscano, and the deputy sheriff for Bellville South, Selwyn Sedwin, were refused access to the impound late last month on the instruction of Colonel Leon Grundling, an official in the legal services department.

Both Toscano and the sheriff's office confirmed they had been turned away.

Speaking to News24, Toscano said it was "outrageous and demonstrates a lack of respect for the law by the SAPS".

"A court order is a court order, and anyone who disobeys that is going against the law. It's contempt of court," he complained.

Visser echoed his client's sentiments: "On what basis can a police officer overrule the court and an officer of the court? It is unheard of, except in the apartheid days!" wrote Visser in protest to Grundling's immediate superior, Colonel M Cloete.

"This is nothing more than a waste of time and taxpayers' money," Visser told News24.

The response to Toscano from a sergeant in Cloete's office on the Thursday during the last week of June was only to say that Cloete was unavailable.

"Your matter is still under review by this office. Legal services will communicate with you as soon as possible regarding the subject matter. At this stage, all senior members in my section are out of office for the rest of the week," wrote the sergeant.

News24 received a similar response from Cloete's office.

"There is absolutely nothing to 'review'," retorted Visser.

"Colonel Grundling was not 'out of office' [on Thursday] morning when he ordered the sheriff off the police premises in contempt of a court order," said Visser.

He added:

I have obtained a judgment with the full knowledge of the State Attorney. Thereafter, when the State Attorney did not take timeous steps, I drafted a writ of execution and forwarded it to the State Attorney. When I did not receive a response a week later, I took the writ to the sheriff for execution. You are in contempt of court, and the longer you remain in contempt, the higher the damages will become.

It appears the Office of the State Attorney may have bungled the matter.

In March, after judgment was handed down, the office offered to return the Audi engine of a customised VW Microbus but not the vehicle's body.

A letter from a Ms Sampson said, "[I]t appears that the defendant's notice to defend did not find its way to either yourself or the court file."

"Our client has, however, in an attempt to resolve the whole issue without incurring further costs, instructed us to convey that they are prepared to return the Audi engine to the plaintiff but not the kombi body as the latter is the subject of a criminal investigation."

Toscano rejected the offer, but the Office of the State Attorney neglected to file the threatened application for rescission.

Visser obtained a default judgment against the office of the minister of police in the magistrate's court after the vehicle was "unlawfully" impounded by SAPS.

The order permits "the plaintiff to access the premises of the SAPS impound lot at Bellville South to collect the vehicle and cost of the suit to be taxed".

According to his particulars of claim, Toscano's son - a motor mechanic from Melkbosstrand - rebuilt the vehicle and installed an Audi engine after obtaining a roadworthy certificate in May 2015.

Wanting to emigrate, Toscano's son "wanted to export it, using an export firm by the name of Stone Tribe."

"Stone Tribe sent the vehicle for clearance to the SAPS impound lot at Bellville South, where the vehicle was unlawfully impounded by the SAPS".

Western Cape police did not reply to News24's request for comment by the time of publication.