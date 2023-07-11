47m ago

Share

SAPS official accused of defying court order, ignoring sheriff in battle over customised car

accreditation
Tred Magill, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A senior SAPS official defied an order of the Cape Town Magistrate's Court last month by refusing the sheriff entry into the Bellville South impound lot to claim a customised vehicle. File image.
A senior SAPS official defied an order of the Cape Town Magistrate's Court last month by refusing the sheriff entry into the Bellville South impound lot to claim a customised vehicle. File image.
  • The SAPS is accused of defying an order of the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, refusing the sheriff entry into a police impound lot.
  • The matter relates to a customised vehicle a mechanic wanted to export.
  • A deputy sheriff was refused access to the impound lot on the instruction of a police colonel.

A senior South African Police Services (SAPS) official defied an order of the Cape Town Magistrate's Court late last month, refusing the sheriff entry into the SAPS Bellville South impound lot to claim a customised VW Microbus a local man was hoping to export.

Cape Town attorney Naude Visser said his client, Maurizio Toscano, and the deputy sheriff for Bellville South, Selwyn Sedwin, were refused access to the impound late last month on the instruction of Colonel Leon Grundling, an official in the legal services department.

Both Toscano and the sheriff's office confirmed they had been turned away.

Speaking to News24, Toscano said it was "outrageous and demonstrates a lack of respect for the law by the SAPS".

READ | Four men in court for stoning police officer to death

"A court order is a court order, and anyone who disobeys that is going against the law. It's contempt of court," he complained.

Visser echoed his client's sentiments: "On what basis can a police officer overrule the court and an officer of the court? It is unheard of, except in the apartheid days!" wrote Visser in protest to Grundling's immediate superior, Colonel M Cloete.

"This is nothing more than a waste of time and taxpayers' money," Visser told News24.

The response to Toscano from a sergeant in Cloete's office on the Thursday during the last week of June was only to say that Cloete was unavailable.

"Your matter is still under review by this office. Legal services will communicate with you as soon as possible regarding the subject matter. At this stage, all senior members in my section are out of office for the rest of the week," wrote the sergeant.

News24 received a similar response from Cloete's office.

"There is absolutely nothing to 'review'," retorted Visser.

"Colonel Grundling was not 'out of office' [on Thursday] morning when he ordered the sheriff off the police premises in contempt of a court order," said Visser.

He added: 

I have obtained a judgment with the full knowledge of the State Attorney. Thereafter, when the State Attorney did not take timeous steps, I drafted a writ of execution and forwarded it to the State Attorney. When I did not receive a response a week later, I took the writ to the sheriff for execution. You are in contempt of court, and the longer you remain in contempt, the higher the damages will become.

It appears the Office of the State Attorney may have bungled the matter.

In March, after judgment was handed down, the office offered to return the Audi engine of a customised VW Microbus but not the vehicle's body.

A letter from a Ms Sampson said, "[I]t appears that the defendant's notice to defend did not find its way to either yourself or the court file."

READ | Lobby group Action Society slams SAPS for escorting Chinese delegates, while neglecting Cape Flats

"Our client has, however, in an attempt to resolve the whole issue without incurring further costs, instructed us to convey that they are prepared to return the Audi engine to the plaintiff but not the kombi body as the latter is the subject of a criminal investigation."

Toscano rejected the offer, but the Office of the State Attorney neglected to file the threatened application for rescission.

Visser obtained a default judgment against the office of the minister of police in the magistrate's court after the vehicle was "unlawfully" impounded by SAPS.

The order permits "the plaintiff to access the premises of the SAPS impound lot at Bellville South to collect the vehicle and cost of the suit to be taxed".

According to his particulars of claim, Toscano's son - a motor mechanic from Melkbosstrand - rebuilt the vehicle and installed an Audi engine after obtaining a roadworthy certificate in May 2015.

Wanting to emigrate, Toscano's son "wanted to export it, using an export firm by the name of Stone Tribe."

"Stone Tribe sent the vehicle for clearance to the SAPS impound lot at Bellville South, where the vehicle was unlawfully impounded by the SAPS".

Western Cape police did not reply to News24's request for comment by the time of publication.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
74% - 52 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
26% - 18 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.49
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
23.91
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.35
+1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
925.28
-0.7%
Palladium
1,248.05
+0.4%
Gold
1,932.07
+0.4%
Silver
23.11
-0.1%
Brent Crude
77.69
-1.0%
Top 40
69,532
+0.6%
All Share
74,877
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,164
+1.2%
Industrial 25
103,979
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,972
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11h ago

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11h ago

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11h ago

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo