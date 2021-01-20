SAPS Special Task Force member shot in Pretoria, 4 arrested

Police arrested four suspects allegedly linked to the shooting of a SAPS Special Task Force member.

It is alleged the member was shot during the hijacking of a state vehicle in Sunnyside on Monday.

Police arrested the suspects in Mamelodi on Wednesday and also recovered three illegal firearms and ammunition.

Police in Pretoria have arrested four suspects following the shooting of a South African Police Service (SAPS) Special Task Force member and the hijacking of a state vehicle.

According to police, the member was shot on Monday during the hijacking in Sunnyside, Tshwane.

The state vehicle was later recovered by security guards.

"A team made up of Tshwane Tactical Response Team and Mamelodi East Sector members operationalised information and proceeded to the location of the suspects and conducted a search earlier today in Mamelodi," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement.

"During the operation, four suspects were arrested and three illegal firearms with ammunition were seized, on suspicion of having been used during the commission of the hijacking and attempted murder."

The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether they can be linked to other crimes, Makhubele added.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court and will be facing charges of car hijacking, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.