SAPS to institute disciplinary action against 'dancing cop'

SAPS is set to take disciplinary action against the infamous dancing constable.

The officer was recorded dancing, in full uniform, at the Orlando Stadium.

SAPS believes the officer's dancing conduct was unbecoming.

More woes are piling up against the police constable accused of making a mockery of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The officer caused a stir when he was seen dancing, in his blue uniform, during a soccer match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

According to his employer, the policeman was under the influence of alcohol when he took centre stage to entertain soccer fans.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, the police officer was not supposed to have entertained the fans.

"He went to the stadium on his own accord," Mathe said.

This @SAPoliceService constable invaded the pitch to entertain the crowd. It is alleged that he reported for duty under the influence and was told to go home. Instead, he made his way to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto… pic.twitter.com/K4QO6TslQx — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 2, 2022

The officer's woes began when he was booked off duty for arriving to work intoxicated.

"… the member attached to the Rapid Railway Unit (RRU) reported for duty on Saturday morning under the influence of liquor. His commander immediately booked him off duty, based on his condition. The member was also immediately disarmed and sent back home.

"It was later discovered that the constable proceeded, on his own accord, to Orlando Stadium in Soweto, and gained access to the stadium. He was seen on a video clip, dancing on the soccer pitch," Mathe said.

READ | Joburg metro police officers face probe for dancing with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba

Mathe said SAPS management had instituted internal disciplinary processes against the policeman.

"The status and dignity of the SAPS badge and uniform must be safeguarded and protected with pride, especially by police officers. Therefore, the management of the SAPS views the unbecoming behaviour of the said member in a very serious light.

"The SAPS will not hesitate to act against its own when found to be on the wrong side of the law," Mathe vowed.



