02 Oct

add bookmark

SAPS to institute disciplinary action against 'dancing cop'

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SAPS is set to take disciplinary action against a police constable. Photo: Getty Images
SAPS is set to take disciplinary action against a police constable. Photo: Getty Images
Getty Images
  • SAPS is set to take disciplinary action against the infamous dancing constable.
  • The officer was recorded dancing, in full uniform, at the Orlando Stadium.
  • SAPS believes the officer's dancing conduct was unbecoming. 

More woes are piling up against the police constable accused of making a mockery of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The officer caused a stir when he was seen dancing, in his blue uniform, during a soccer match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. 

According to his employer, the policeman was under the influence of alcohol when he took centre stage to entertain soccer fans.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, the police officer was not supposed to have entertained the fans.

"He went to the stadium on his own accord," Mathe said.

The officer's woes began when he was booked off duty for arriving to work intoxicated.

"… the member attached to the Rapid Railway Unit (RRU) reported for duty on Saturday morning under the influence of liquor. His commander immediately booked him off duty, based on his condition. The member was also immediately disarmed and sent back home.

"It was later discovered that the constable proceeded, on his own accord, to Orlando Stadium in Soweto, and gained access to the stadium. He was seen on a video clip, dancing on the soccer pitch," Mathe said.

READ | Joburg metro police officers face probe for dancing with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba

Mathe said SAPS management had instituted internal disciplinary processes against the policeman.

"The status and dignity of the SAPS badge and uniform must be safeguarded and protected with pride, especially by police officers. Therefore, the management of the SAPS views the unbecoming behaviour of the said member in a very serious light.

"The SAPS will not hesitate to act against its own when found to be on the wrong side of the law," Mathe vowed.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengjohannesburg
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 405 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
82% - 4884 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
11% - 677 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.06
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.03
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.69
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,663.69
+0.2%
Silver
19.22
+1.0%
Palladium
2,166.00
-0.0%
Platinum
866.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
85.14
-2.4%
Top 40
57,390
0.0%
All Share
63,726
0.0%
Resource 10
60,230
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,400
0.0%
Financial 15
13,796
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo