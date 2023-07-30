48m ago

SAPS vows to get rid of rogue cops after seven officers arrested for robbing LM Café in Nigel

Lisalee Solomons
The officers face charges of assault, aggravated robbery and malicious damage to property.
Steven van Heerden/Gallo
  • Seven police officers in Ekurhuleni have been arrested.
  • The officers handed themselves over at the Benoni police station. 
  • They face charges of assault, aggravated robbery and malicious damage to property.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in Gauteng arrested seven police officers based in Ekurhuleni after an investigation into allegations of the officers terrorising staff members at LM Café in Nigel.

IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the officers - four members of Ekurhuleni Infrastructure Unit and three members from Germiston Crime Intelligence - were detained at the Nigel police station after handing themselves over at Benoni police station on Friday.

The officers allegedly assaulted staff members at LM Café, destroyed property, including the digital video recorder of the establishment, and stole more than R200 000 in cash.

"They also allegedly took more than 150 boxes of cigarettes but only handed in less than what they had confiscated to the authorities," said Raburabu. 

The officers face charges of assault, aggravated robbery and malicious damage to property.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS had a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

"Where it manifests, members are dealt with according to the internal prescripts," she said. 

Mathe said an internal investigation had been launched into the conduct of the seven arrested officers.

"It is quite disturbing and concerning, but it gives us an opportunity to rid our organisation of bad apples," Mathe said.

The officers are expected to appear at the Nigel Magistrate's Court on Monday.


