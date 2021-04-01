SARS official to finally serve sentence for VAT fraud after 8 years on the run

A former SARS employee has been arrested after eight years on the run.

He was convicted of VAT fraud and corruption 17 years ago but failed to report to correctional services to begin his term.

The accused was involved in a fraudulent VAT claim that was submitted by a Klerksdorp company.

After eight years on the run, a former South African Revenue Service (SARS) official convicted of VAT fraud has finally been arrested along with a financial advisor.

In July 2004, Rudi Willemse, and two financial advisors, Hein Fourie and Abraham van Wyk, were sentenced in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court to an effective seven years in prison for fraud and corruption.

"The matter involved a refund for a false VAT input claim to the value of R2.7 million, submitted on behalf of an entity called Elandslaagte Mining in Klerksdorp. The claim was submitted for the alleged purchase of mining equipment which never took place, and the SARS officials were bribed to approve the refund," said SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Willemse, Fourie and Van Wyk obtained leave to appeal their convictions. After several years of appeal process, the appeal was denied and the three accused were instructed to report to correctional services authorities to begin their term. However, all three failed to appear and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Van Wyk later died.

Last month, Willemse and Fourie were traced by the Klerksdorp police's Tracing Unit and were arrested, Kieswetter said.

"[SARS] welcomes the arrest of two convicted VAT fraudsters who thought they had escaped justice by disappearing off the face of the earth for eight years, said Kieswetter.

"SARS is determined to ensure that actions by our staff are beyond reproach and will combat any criminal action on the part of SARS employees and citizens who try to defraud the fiscus of much-needed revenue. The South African public places enormous trust in SARS employees to execute their work dutifully and loyally, and the action of Mr Willemse betrays that trust."

