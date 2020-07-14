1h ago

SA's coronavirus death toll now at 4 172, with more than 11 000 new infections

Riaan Grobler
  • SA's Covid-19 death toll has increased by 93 to 4 172.
  • The total number of coronavirus infections has risen to 287 796 confirmed cases nationwide, an increase of 11 554 infections.
  • Late on Monday night, positive cases worldwide were more than 13.07 million while deaths were more than 570 000.

A further 93 South Africans had succumbed to Covid-19 by Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4 172, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

The total number of coronavirus infections has risen to 287 796 confirmed cases nationwide, an increase of 11 554 infections.

Deaths were reported in the following provinces: KwaZulu-Natal (6), Mpumalanga (11), the Free State (16), Western Cape (37) and Eastern Cape (23). No deaths were reported in other provinces, including Gauteng, which now has the most confirmed cases at 103 713 infections.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

He added that the number of recoveries is 138 241, which translates to a recovery rate of 48%.

So far, more than 2.19 million tests have been conducted, with 40 233 new tests.

Late on Monday night, positive cases worldwide were more than 13.07 million while deaths were more than 570 000.

The US had the most cases in the world with more than 3.34 million, as well as the most deaths with more than 135 000.

