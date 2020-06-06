46m ago

SA’s coronavirus mortality rate still at 2%, well below the global average of 6% - Mkhize

Tammy Petersen
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.
GCIS
  • Forty-four more fatalities were reported since a day ago, bringing the nationwide total to 952.
  • Infections have increased by 2 539.
  • Recoveries to date are 24 258, translating to a recovery rate of 52.8%.

As the number of the coronavirus deaths nears 1 000, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday said the mortality rate remains at 2%, well below the global average of 6%.

Another 44 fatalities were reported since a day ago, bringing the nationwide total to 952.

Of the 44, 25 were in the Western Cape, six in KwaZulu-Natal, seven in Gauteng and six in the Eastern Cape.

Infections increased by 2 539, taking the number of cases to 45 973.

The Western Cape accounts for 66.1% with 30 379, the Eastern Cape 12.2% with 5 629 and Gauteng 12.2% with 5 626.

Most of the fatalities were reported in the Western Cape which has 729 cases, 101 in the Eastern Cape and 61 in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The recoveries to date are 24 258. This translates to a recovery rate of 52.8%," Mkhize said.

Of these, 17 355 were in the Western Cape, 2 666 in the Eastern Cape and 2 344 in Gauteng.

