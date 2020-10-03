SA's Covid-19 death toll drops

Forty-three people died of Covid-19-related illnesses as the death toll dropped in the past few days.

Gauteng, whose health department head has resigned, makes up the highest number of cases in the country at 32.5%.

The total number of cases in the country is 677 833, with 90% having recovered.

Another 43 people with confirmed Covid-19 cases have died, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

Three people were from Eastern Cape, eight from KwaZulu-Natal, eight from Gauteng, eight from the Western Cape, seven from the Northern Cape and nine from the Free State.

This brings the total number of deaths to 16 909.

On Friday, Mkhize found himself in the spotlight over donations deposited into the ANC's bank account when he was treasurer-general of the party.

The donations were ostensibly made by donor Edwin Sodi, an accused in an investigation into a R255 million asbestos audit in the Free State.

Mkhize denied suggestions Sodi had paid him R6.5 million directly and his name was used as a reference in a donation to the party.

On Friday, the head of the Gauteng Department of Health, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, resigned after being placed on precautionary suspension.

His resignation came amid an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit into procurement to provide personal protective equipment and services during the pandemic.

