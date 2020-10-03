1h ago

add bookmark

SA's Covid-19 death toll drops

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Workers in protective gear work at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg.
Workers in protective gear work at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg.
Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • Forty-three people died of Covid-19-related illnesses as the death toll dropped in the past few days. 
  • Gauteng, whose health department head has resigned, makes up the highest number of cases in the country at 32.5%. 
  • The total number of cases in the country is 677 833, with 90% having recovered. 

Another 43 people with confirmed Covid-19 cases have died, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday. 

Three people were from Eastern Cape, eight from KwaZulu-Natal, eight from Gauteng, eight from the Western Cape, seven from the Northern Cape and nine from the Free State.

This brings the total number of deaths to 16 909. 

READ HERE | Covid-19: Western Cape preparing for a possible second wave

On Friday, Mkhize found himself in the spotlight over donations deposited into the ANC's bank account when he was treasurer-general of the party. 

The donations were ostensibly made by donor Edwin Sodi, an accused in an investigation into a R255 million asbestos audit in the Free State.

Mkhize denied suggestions Sodi had paid him R6.5 million directly and his name was used as a reference in a donation to the party. 

READ | Zweli Mkhize dismisses rumours he accepted money from Free State asbestos accused

On Friday, the head of the Gauteng Department of Health, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, resigned after being placed on precautionary suspension. 

His resignation came amid an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit into procurement to provide personal protective equipment and services during the pandemic. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Covid-19: Mpumalanga Premier, two MECs test positive
WHO chief wishes Donald Trump 'a full and speedy recovery' after contracting Covid-19
Covid-19 claims another 132 people
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
27% - 794 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1263 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
31% - 935 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo