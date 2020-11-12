SA's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 20 000, with 60 new fatalities reported

South Africa recorded 60 more Covid-19-related deaths by Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 20 011.

The latest fatalities have been reported in the following provinces: 24 in the Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State, two in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Mpumalanga, two in North West, six in the Northern Cape and four in the Western Cape.



"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 11 November.



The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 037 782, with 27 432 new tests conducted since the last report.

The total number of recoveries is 686 458, which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

On Wednesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the coronavirus state of disaster to 15 December.

