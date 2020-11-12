19m ago

add bookmark

SA's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 20 000, with 60 new fatalities reported

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africa recorded 60 more Covid-19-related deaths by Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 20 011.
South Africa recorded 60 more Covid-19-related deaths by Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 20 011.
Getty Images

South Africa recorded 60 more Covid-19-related deaths by Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 20 011.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The latest fatalities have been reported in the following provinces: 24 in the Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State, two in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Mpumalanga, two in North West, six in the Northern Cape and four in the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 037 782, with 27 432 new tests conducted since the last report.

The total number of recoveries is 686 458, which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

On Wednesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the coronavirus state of disaster to 15 December. 

covid
covid

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
LIVE | Ramaphosa flags risks, fears and warnings, normalises alcohol sales, but not new lockdown...
'Covid-19 will remain with us for some time' - Ramaphosa tells the nation
FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa warns of Covid-19 super spreader events, ends alcohol sales ban, drops...
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
17% - 1951 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4399 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
46% - 5433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.64
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.36)
Gold
1870.54
(+0.27)
Silver
24.22
(+0.03)
Platinum
868.00
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
43.70
(+0.44)
Palladium
2349.50
(+1.62)
All Share
57607.30
(-0.11)
Top 40
52784.39
(-0.26)
Financial 15
11998.73
(+5.46)
Industrial 25
78985.08
(-1.53)
Resource 10
52323.05
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo