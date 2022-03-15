SA's dumbest criminal? Alleged robber falls asleep in car

A Durban man could be up for the award of SA's dumbest criminal after he was found asleep in a vehicle he had allegedly attempted to rob.

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Romano Naidoo said they had received a panic alarm activation in the Palmview, Durban.

"There was one male in the vehicle. Upon arrival, KZN VIP apprehended the suspect who was found sleeping in the passenger seat of a VW.

"The owner said he left his property to enter his vehicle and noticed the man asleep in the passenger seat. SAPS was dispatched and the suspect was handed over."

He said that a case of breaking into a motor vehicle had been opened and the tools used to get into the car were also found at the scene.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the vehicle was inspected and that nothing had been taken.

"A 35-year-old man was arrested for attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of car breaking implements. He is appearing today in the Verulam Magistrate's Court."