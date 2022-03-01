1h ago

add bookmark

SA's electoral system is ripe for radical change, OSA tells Parliament

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station at the Johannesburg Muslim School in Newtown.
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station at the Johannesburg Muslim School in Newtown.
Luca Sola, AFP
  • One South Africa Movement says the time is ripe for electoral reform in South Africa.
  • OSA spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane says the nation should move from "a snail's pace to speed rail".
  • Parliament's Home Affairs Committee heard public submissions on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

South Africa's current electoral system was never intended to last this long - and it is suffering from low levels of accountability, slow levels of policymaking, and low-quality representation.

This is according to Mmusi Maimane's One South Africa Movement (OSA), who are at the forefront of electoral reform for the nation.

On Tuesday, Parliament's Home Affairs Committee heard public submissions on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

READ | What happens if an independent MP resigns or dies? Parly hears concerns about Electoral Amendment Bill

Part of the bill only allows 200 national-to-national parliamentary seats to be allocated to independent candidates - and, if an independent candidate dies or resigns while in office, their seats will not be filled for the remainder of the term.

OSA spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane told the committee the current electoral system was more than ripe for change.

"We must move from a snail's pace to speed rail. This is what the people of South Africa deserve. We urge you to put the choice to the people of South Africa. That is what true democracy requires," she said.

In its submission, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said there was an urgent need to ensure amendments of electoral legislation, so that it could implement it in time for the 2024 general elections.

READ | New political era: DA reaps the rewards as opposition parties kick ANC to the curb

"The National Assembly should pass the Electoral Amendment Bill by September 2022 and National Council of Provinces by June 2023 to give space for presidential assent, gazetting and IEC readiness by September 2023. This would give time for political parties and independents wanting to contest to commence preparations by September 2023," Cosatu's submission reads.

In June 2020, a Constitutional Court ruling declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional.

The New Nation Movement (NNM) launched a bid to allow an independent candidate to run for office in general elections and challenged the current Electoral Act 73 of 1998, arguing that it infringed on the right to exercise individual political choices.

The NNM wanted the act to be amended to allow independent candidates to run in provincial and national elections.

The Constitutional Court found that channelling individuals to stand as candidates only through political parties was unconstitutional as it was a negation of political rights guaranteed under Section 19 of the Constitution.

READ | Electoral Amendment Bill: MPs have four months to meet ConCourt deadline

Furthermore, the court held Section 1(d), in that the founding provisions of the Constitution must be interpreted to denounce a one-party system of governance and not to sanction an exclusive party PR system.

The apex court ordered that Parliament should correct the act.

The judgment was suspended for 24 months for Parliament to amend the legislation.

In its submission, the Inclusive Society Institute said that single-seat constituencies ensure accountability.

"Large swathes of the country are dominated by a single party," it said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cosatuone south africapoliticselections
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 2101 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 3408 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.35
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,924.11
+0.8%
Silver
25.00
+2.2%
Palladium
2,579.50
+3.5%
Platinum
1,047.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
97.97
+3.9%
Top 40
70,584
+1.4%
All Share
77,111
+1.3%
Resource 10
86,939
+3.1%
Industrial 25
85,806
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,137
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

20m ago

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo