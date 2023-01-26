SA's extreme heat poses threat to babies, elderly, outdoor workers, pregnant women - research

1h ago

Zandile Khumalo
  • The SA Medical Research Council has revealed extreme heat and heat-wave conditions pose serious health threats. 
  • It says babies, the elderly, pregnant women, outdoor workers, persons living with disabilities and those on chronic medication were most vulnerable.
  • The SAMRC listed education campaigns, climate-proofed housing, access to essential services, and financial considerations as alternatives to support resilient coping among South Africans. 

Extreme heat and heat-wave conditions experienced over several parts of the country posed serious and concerning health threats to babies, the elderly, pregnant women, outdoor workers and those on chronic medication.

This was confirmed by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) in its research, which was published on Wednesday, on the relationship between extreme heat exposure and morbidity and mortality.

About five farmworkers in Kakamas, the Northern Cape, died after suffering heat strokes. Two are said to be on ventilators.

People vulnerable to heat "either lack the ability to self-regulate their internal 'thermostat' or are faced with excess heat exposure as is the case for people working outdoors", said Dr Caradee Wright, the chief specialist scientist at the SAMRC's Environment and Health Research Unit.

Wright, who also mirrored the research to heat resilience and coping mechanisms related to indoor and outdoor temperatures among 406 households in Limpopo where temperatures rose to above 40°C outdoors and 36°C indoors, added many relied on sitting outside in the shade or opening windows to try and keep cool.

She said these actions were not enough.

Wrights added using education campaigns, climate-proofed housing, having access to essential services, and financial considerations would help support resilient coping among South Africans.

She said these coping mechanisms were urgently needed as the temperature in South African is expected to rise higher than the projected global average temperature.

Wright added it was essential that outdoor workers and their employers were trained to recognise the symptoms of heat illnesses and their impacts.

