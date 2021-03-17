SA’s former ambassador to Cuba coordinated delivery of PPE to Caribbean nation - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s former ambassador to Cuba Phatse Justice Piitso coordinated efforts to get donated PPE to Cuba.

Ramaphosa said Piitso consulted with Cuban Mission in South Africa.

The arrangement was between the embassy of Cuba and the donor.

South Africa’s former ambassador to Cuba, Phatse Justice Piitso, was a key figure in delivering a consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Caribbean nation.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said Piitso coordinated local efforts to ensure the delivery was made.

Ramaphosa revealed more detail on the South African National Defence Force flight to Cuba in response to a parliamentary question from DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis.

READ | R200m Cuban medical brigade 'worth every penny' in fight against Covid-19, says Mkhize

In a previous parliamentary reply, Ramaphosa told Hill-Lewis that the SANDF had also transported PPE to Cuba which were donated by locals.

Hill-Lewis, referring to his previous question, asked Ramaphsa: "Who are the private individuals he refers to, how did they, as private individuals, come to know about the SA National Defence Force charter, and is a similar service available to all private South Africans who wish to make donations-in-kind to recipients abroad, so long as there is space on the aircraft."

Ramaphosa in reply said:

I have been informed by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans that the donation of personal protective equipment to Cuba was coordinated by the former South African Ambassador to Cuba, Amb Phatse Justice Piitso.

It was through his interactions with the Cuban Mission in South Africa that the former Ambassador got to know about the flight organised by the SANDF to collect its members and to carry personal supplies to SANDF members and South African medical students training and studying in Cuba. The arrangement was between the Embassy of Cuba and the donor.

Under a bilateral agreement between Cuba and South Africa's armed forces, several students study in Cuba. This programme started in 2014 and is ongoing.

In June last year, Ramaphosa said some of the SANDF students had completed their studies.

Due to travel restrictions globally and with no commercial flights to or from Cuba, the SANDF chartered an aircraft from South African Airways to fetch them.

The aircraft also carried a consignment of goods, such as PPE, sanitary towels and toiletries.

The PPE was donated by locals.

"This arrangement was made under the exceptional circumstances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, which included limitations on commercial air travel. This service would not be available to private organisations and individuals under normal circumstances," Ramaphosa said.

READ | Military Ombud assessing whether to investigate SANDF's R200m Covid-19 drug deal

In August last year, the government revealed that it would pay more than R239 million in salaries to the 187 members of the Cuban medical brigade.

At the time, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the Cubans were specialists in areas in which South Africa had shortages.

Some of these costs included R172 767 798 in salaries for 116 family physicians and R25 941 166 for 32 health technologists.