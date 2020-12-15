1h ago

add bookmark

SA’s former ambassador to the US says Trump was bad for Africa’s economic prospects

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA's former ambassador to the USA Ebrahim Rasool. (Kamva Somdyala, News24)
SA's former ambassador to the USA Ebrahim Rasool. (Kamva Somdyala, News24)
  • Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's former ambassador to the US, says it cannot afford political instability.
  • Rasool said President Donald Trump's policies have negatively affected economies on the African continent.
  • He addressed the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday on what President-elect Joe Biden's win means for South Africa.

Converging crises that have hit the world, particularly the USA, have given rise to populists and supremacists.

This according to South Africa's former ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, who on Tuesday addressed the Cape Town Press Club on the impact President-elect Joe Biden could have on South Africa.

ANALYSIS Implications of Joe Biden's win for Africa

With President Donald Trump leading the country, Rasool said the Covid-19 pandemic, a recession and racial tensions, while not confined to the US, brought several problems to the world's most powerful nation.

"It has awakened supremacists globally and it has challenged non-racialism all around the world. You could not have presided over so many deaths and millions of infections and not have [an] answer for it. You could not have presided over the conflagration on the issue of race and not answer for it," he added.

Rasool said the US, given its consequential role globally, could not afford any instability.

He added:

You cannot have a revisionist power in the Oval Office and therefore you need to ensure that anyone who follows and thinks that this is the trajectory, it must be tempered. Many people are very worried and everyone says 72 million Americans voted for him.

"Then you can say, but 81 million people voted for the alternative. Some say its still close. Others still say that they can’t believe that 72 million Americans found this acceptable. We must ensure that the world does not suffer contagion from the superpower that was populist, extremist, and supremacists. We need to ensure that in the UK, there is a moment of recoil (and the same in France). We have to radiate from Washington a sense of accountability."

Last month, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said the uncertainty in Trump refusing to concede losing the elections was unsettling for the world.

Biden won the popular vote and received the 270 electoral college votes needed for a win, ascending to the Oval Office along with Kamala Harris as his vice president.

ALSO READ | 'Totally surprising': Pandor slams Donald Trump's Morocco proclamation

Rasool said Trump's policies had also negatively affected trade with most of Africa.

"The kind of trade war with China is not desirable for South Africa, for Africa and for the world. We may not export many things directly to the USA, but export quite a few things as Africa through China to the USA. For as long as China has good access to the US markets, under favourable conditions, we have good access while we are still primarily exporting commodities.

"If [we] don't yet have the capacity to add value to our raw materials, then someone who does have some of it, can then be a conduit for our goods that eventually ends up in the USA. A US-China trade war is inhibiting China's ability to accept exports from Africa and South Africa and that is part of the slowdown in the continent's growth," he said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpebrahim rasoolussouth africapolitics
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 6240 votes
No, I will not
40% - 5686 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2301 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.88
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.01
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.09
(+0.84)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(+0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.57)
Gold
1852.35
(+1.39)
Silver
24.46
(+2.71)
Platinum
1036.14
(+3.36)
Brent Crude
50.31
(+0.64)
Palladium
2309.16
(+1.35)
All Share
59478.26
(-0.05)
Top 40
54466.51
(-0.10)
Financial 15
12084.47
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
78941.88
(-0.66)
Resource 10
56679.86
(-0.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo