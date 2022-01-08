SA's new Chief Justice: You have until Monday to make your voice count

The Judicial Service Commission says the public has until Monday to make comments on candidates shortlisted for the Chief Justice position

Four candidates have been shortlisted for the position.

Interviews will be conducted by the JSC in February.



The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) opened the call for comments on former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's replacement last year as part of a consultation process.

The consultation process ends on Monday, said the JSC's Advocate Dali Mpofu.

The four nominees are: Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, President of the Supreme Court of Appeals Mandisa Maya, Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

They were nominated by President Cyril Ramaphosa last November after considering the recommendations of a panel headed by Judge Navanethem Pillay. The panel evaluated more than 500 candidates chosen by members of the public. From this, the panel shortlisted eight people to recommend to Ramaphosa.

Zondo, Maya, Madlanga, Mlambo and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Dr Wallace Mqoqi, Advocate Alan Nelson, and Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe were shortlisted by the panel. Mqoqi and Mkhwebane declined their nominations.

Mpofu, in a statement, said the four have accepted their nominations and submitted the required paperwork.

"Law bodies, members of the public and all other institutions with an interest in the work of the JSC, are invited to make written submissions, if any, on the suitability or otherwise of the president's nominees for appointment as the Chief Justice and any other information which they deem to be relevant to the entire selection process."

Public interviews for the nominees are scheduled for 1 to 5 February in Gauteng.