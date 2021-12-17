Sassa 'pursuing the recovery' of R380m from Cash Paymaster Services

Sassa is trying to recover R380 million from CPS.

The Auditor-General flagged two payments to CPS as material irregularities.

The contract with Sassa was extended in 2017 when Bathabile Dlamini was social development minister.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is still haunted by its dealing with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), as it is trying to recover R380 million from the company.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu revealed in an answer to a written parliamentary question that Sassa was trying to recover the money from CPS.



In 2014, the Constitutional Court found Sassa's procurement of CPS had been irregular and invalid. The invalidity was suspended, while Sassa was ordered to issue a new tender.

The contract was due to expire on 31 March 2017. Under the leadership of then social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, nothing much happened in this regard - and the Constitutional Court was approached to extend the company's contract, otherwise millions of Sassa beneficiaries wouldn't receive their grants.



Dlamini is still dealing with the legal ramifications of the fiasco.

In a written parliamentary question, DA MP Gizella Opperman asked for a response from Zulu's department to the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) raising material irregularities due to an overpayment of R316 million to CPS, resulting in a loss for Sassa. It did the same concerning another overpayment of R74 million for social assistance fees for services not rendered in April 2018.



Zulu said Sassa submitted a representation, with substantiating documents, in response to AGSA's notices of material irregularities for both payments.

"AGSA acknowledged receipt of the response and indicated that they are considering the response and performing further audit work before they pursue the matter further as a material irregularity."



She said AGSA's conclusion would guide any further steps to be undertaken.



In relation to the R316 million payment, Zulu said: "Furthermore, the honourable members should note that Sassa is pursuing the recovery of this amount in line with the Constitutional Court judgment that indicated that the amount is payable to Sassa, with interest.

"This is being pursued through court as CPS is under liquidation process. Currently, the agency is awaiting the outcome of the CPS liquidation process that is being processed through the court," Zulu said.



Of the R74 million payment, Zulu said: "Sassa is pursuing the recovery of this payment through the court, although CPS is defending the matter, indicating that they are entitled to the payment. Currently, the agency is awaiting the outcome of this litigation process as well as the CPS liquidation process, which is before the court."

