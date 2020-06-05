2h ago

add bookmark

Sassa R350 grant must be made permanent - SACP

Malibongwe Dayimani
Citizens waiting for SASSA (PHOTO:GALLO IMAGES)
Citizens waiting for SASSA (PHOTO:GALLO IMAGES)
  • The SACP wants the R350 Covid-19 social distress relief grant to become a permanent feature. 
  • The six-month special grant was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April and is administered by the SA Social Security Agency.
  • After the agency was criticised last month for only managing to pay 10 people during a trial run, this week it announced the payment of R350 to more than 100 000 people.

The SA Communist Party (SACP) wants the R350 Covid-19 social distress relief grant paid to unemployed citizens permanently as opposed to the six-month planned period.

The call came during an alliance secretariat press briefing attended by alliance partners the ANC, SACP and Cosatu on Zoom on Thursday, said SACP national spokesperson Alex Mashilo.

On Friday, Mashilo confirmed to News24 that: "As part of the alliance, the SACP has proposed that South Africa should consider a minimum income support grant, especially taking into account long-term structural unemployment where the unemployed do not have any form of a grant or are not covered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

"We are saying, let us look at this proposal, also considering the fact that we need to build a comprehensive social security system."

The six-month special grant was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April and is administered by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Called for comment, Sassa spokesperson Kgomoco Diseko said what the SACP was proposing was a policy matter dealt with by the national Department of Social Development.

Social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said: "Department of Social Development is not in a position to make the grant permanent now. We only have funding for 6 months. Only Treasury can answer that. We can implement what we have funding for."

 READ | Only 10 people paid R350 unemployment Sassa grant during trial run

After the agency was criticised last month for only managing to pay 10 people during a trial run, this week it announced the payment of R350 to more than 100 000 people.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said by 31 May, 116 867 clients were paid.

To date, more than 3.5 million people have been checked to confirm if they are active Sassa grant recipients, are on UIF database or receive a NSFAS stipend.

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela said: "We have received approximately 13 million enquiries/applications about the Special Covid-19 SRD grant as at Monday 25 May 2020.

"About 6.3 million of these were valid complete applications. The rest were either duplicate applications, incomplete, had inconsistent data or were just pure enquiries."

ALSO READ | You can now check up on a R350 Sassa grant – and see if someone else has been paid

Memela said about 1 236 492 clients were being finalised through verification by SARS to confirm if they have an income; 666 381 clients have been approved and Sassa was awaiting banking details and more than 1 597 127 have been rejected since the applicants have some or other means of income.

"Applicants are reminded to respond immediately to the SMS received from Sassa and provide their banking details through the secure link.

"This will enable Sassa to ensure payments are processed without delay to all eligible applicants. Citizens are reminded that there is no cut-off date for applications for this special relief grant. Anyone who meets the qualifying criteria, should lodge an application without delay." 

Beneficiaries can also check the status of their applications online on https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status or by adding GovChat WhatsApp on 082 046 8553, open chat, type "Status" and Send.

Related Links
UPDATE | Sassa beneficiaries brave the cold, rain to queue for help
PICS | Desperate South Africans sleep outside Sassa offices in the cold in bid to get help
Sassa launches Covid-19 relief grant
Read more on:
sacpsassa
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How has lockdown affected your relationship with your partner?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There is increased closeness and devotion
27% - 86 votes
It has suffered irreversible damage
18% - 57 votes
Nothing has changed
55% - 178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

6h ago

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

10h ago

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20154.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo