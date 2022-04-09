'A breath of fresh air': 7-year-old Ukrainian girl sells drawings online to help refugees

A 7-year-old Ukrainian girl is selling her art online, with the help of her uncle.

The money has been used for her family, refugees affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and military gear.

She has nine drawings listed on global online marketplace, Etsy.

Good Samaritans come in all shapes and sizes, and thousands of kilometres away in Zhovti Vody, a small and quiet town in central Ukraine, a Good Samaritan as young as seven is selling digital versions of her colourful drawings online for as little as 10 euros (about R160) each.



The proceeds of the sale of her artworks are used to provide aid for her family, as well as volunteers and refugees affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Maria Partala hasn't had it easy during the conflict.

She and her parents, Katya and Artyom, left their home in Zhovti Vody and fled to Uzhgorod, a city situated at the border between Ukraine and Slovakia. Although Zhovti Vody hasn't come under attack, there have been rocket attacks on its neighbouring towns, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, so Katya and Artyom thought it would be safer to move closer to the Slovakian border.

Far away from her home, school and friends, Maria continues with her art from there, with the help of her maternal uncle, Maxim Kuzmenko(corr).

Neither Maria nor her mother can speak English, so News24 had to get the information from Kuzmenko, a volunteer in Zhovti Vody who has access to a translator. He manages the online shop for Maria on global online marketplace Etsy and helps her market the venture on Instagram.

"I discuss everything with Masha (Maria) and her mom," he says.

She doesn't fully grasp the extent to which her art shop is helping fellow Ukrainians, but she is excited that she can draw, according to Kuzmenko.

"She always loved to draw, but currently hasn't got much time for this, because she has to study online," he adds.

And when she isn't busy with her schoolwork or drawing, she plays piano and goes dancing.

According to Kuzmenko little Maria is elated about her online presence.

"She's really happy about it. She's a kid and doesn't really know the [value] of money, but she's excited to have her own subscribers."

Her Etsy shop, Maria Dream Drawing UA, received a five-star rating and made more than 600 sales at the time of publication. Nine of her drawings have been listed on Etsy, and Kuzmenko says more will be added.

"People all over the world buy the drawings and also send best wishes and their concern about the situation, mostly from the USA, Canada and Europe," Kuzmenko tells News24.

One shopper, identified as Kathy, gave Maria a five-star rating and posted a message: "This is the second drawing I purchased from MariaDreamDrawingsUA. This puppy reminds me of my dog Buddy. Maria's artwork is a breath of fresh air and hope in these difficult times."

"My thoughts and prayers are with you and family and all of Ukraine," another shopper identified as Mike posted.

The initiative has also been shared on social media.

On Instagram, cat behaviour and wellness expert Jackson Galaxy, who hosts Animal Planet's My Cat From Hell, shared a picture of a cat that Maria drew.





Kuzmenko says he has added some of his savings to the money Maria made, and most of it was donated to volunteers he knows for military gear - uniforms, helmets, gloves, thermal imagers, etc.



"Some [of the money we used for] crucial medicine which is hard to buy in Ukraine at the moment. We also help refugees. More than 200 come to our town every day. Most of them got nothing but…their documents - no personal belongings, no money. So we've already bought several water heaters, some kitchenware, lots of food, hygiene supplies etc. Also this money helped us to buy a lot of wax, which is crucially needed in crafting handmade camo tents," he adds.

A portion was used to pay Mara's family's rent of around 420 euros.

"As I said before, I'm spending my savings on helping refugees, buying food, meds and other essentials; donating clothes, money, anything I can still buy [because] since the war started, many problems with logistics appeared. Stores are half empty. I also keep in touch with my volunteer friends from Kyiv who buy military gear abroad and deliver it where it's needed the most. So I also send money to them.

"You can't buy anything military anywhere in Ukraine now. It's out of stock. So they seek it all over the world. Shelters for refugees are provided by local authorities but usually, people come with only documents [in] their hands. So they need everything, from food to toothbrushes. We buy it."

Kuzmenko is touched by Maria's willingness to participate.

"This is amazing; to be able to help those who are in need. It inspires me personally. Also it's about a 'survivor guilt', when you feel guilty because you're safe and fed and many other people have lost their homes and lives. Yes, it helps. Masha always wanted to help people, even before war. She's got a big heart."





