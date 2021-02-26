Saturday's weather: Cloudy and pleasant day expected with isolated showers

A mostly cloudy and pleasant day is expected across the country on Saturday with isolated showers forecast by the South African Weather Service.



Impact-based warnings

Yellow (level 2) warning for wind with possible impact, including difficulty and risk of taking on water for personal water craft and small vessels, is expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with fog and drizzle on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east with fog and drizzle on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be cloudy in the east at first with scattered showers and thundershowers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the Free State, it will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and east.

The Northern Cape will be fine in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the south, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly along the west coast, becoming strong to near gale by the afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast at times, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the early morning, otherwise light to moderate easterly, becoming fresh to strong from the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool south of the escarpment with a chance of light rain. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in places in the north-east in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh easterly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east. Isolated showers and rain are expected.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.