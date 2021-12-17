1h ago

Saturday's weather: Extreme thunderstorms expected for parts of Northern Cape

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms for parts of Northern Cape.

Impact-based warnings: 

- Yellow Level 2 warning for wind, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, is expected between Alexander Bay and Hermanus, but only offshore between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay on Friday into Saturday morning.

- Yellow level 2 for severe thunderstorms over the central and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape and the Matzikama local municipality in the Western Cape.

The wind along the coast will be strong easterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, reaching near gale between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly, becoming strong easterly from late morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming strong from the afternoon.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly, becoming north-easterly along the south coast, spreading to Richards Bay by the evening.

The forecast for 18 December.
