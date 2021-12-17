Saturday's weather: Extreme thunderstorms expected for parts of Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms for parts of Northern Cape.

Impact-based warnings:

- Yellow Level 2 warning for wind, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, is expected between Alexander Bay and Hermanus, but only offshore between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay on Friday into Saturday morning.

- Yellow level 2 for severe thunderstorms over the central and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings:

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape and the Matzikama local municipality in the Western Cape.



The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool, with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be cool.

Limpopo will have morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West and Free State will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape will be cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the western interior.

It will be windy, with very poor visibility and blowing sand in most parts at first. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the western parts, becoming partly cloudy over the extreme northern parts in the afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms.

It will be cool in places along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be strong easterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, reaching near gale between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly, becoming strong easterly from late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy south of the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior, but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming strong from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cold over the interior, with morning fog, otherwise cloudy and cool.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly, becoming north-easterly along the south coast, spreading to Richards Bay by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.