Saturday's weather: Extremely hot day for Limpopo, otherwise cloudy and warm

It will be mostly cloudy and warm across the country on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of Limpopo.

Special weather advisory

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Limpopo Lowveld.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the east.

In Limpopo, it will be extremely hot in parts of the Lowveld, otherwise fine and hot, but very hot in the east. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and warm.

The Free State will be partly cloudy in the south-west at first, otherwise fine and cool.

In the Northern Cape, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cold with early morning rain in the extreme west. It will be cool in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold with rain over the west and central parts, spreading to the eastern parts of the south coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly, east of Cape Agulhas, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places south of escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

