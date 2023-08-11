Saturday's weather: Fine, cool conditions kick off the weekend

The South African Weather Service says it will be a fine and cool start to the weekend.



The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm on the Lowveld.

Limpopo will also have fog patches in the east and central parts, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm.

In the Free State, it will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh north to north-westerly from the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, expect partly cloudy conditions and cold to cool but cloudy with morning fog patches along the west coast but drizzle later.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but cool in place along the coast, becoming cloudy with isolated thunderstorms from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly by midday.

The eastern half of the province will be fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the west by evening.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly towards the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise it will be fine and warm but cool in the south-west.

It will become partly cloudy in the west towards the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

