Saturday's weather: Fine, cool to warm conditions expected this weekend

Tomorrow will be a fine and cool day. (iStock)
We kick off the weekend with fine and cool to warm conditions on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service

The weather in your province: 

Gauteng will have morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. 

Mpumalanga will be fine over the Highveld, with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold over the central parts.

Limpopo will be fine in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north-west, with drizzle along the escarpment.

The North West will be fine and cool.

It will be fine and cool in the Free State

In the Northern Cape, it will be warm in places along the coast and in the north, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

In the Western Cape, conditions will be fine and warm, but cool in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly east of Cape Agulhas, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places in the west.

Isolated showers and rain are expected along the north coast in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the north, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

