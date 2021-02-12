12m ago

add bookmark

Saturday's weather: Heavy rain for Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

A warm to hot Saturday is expected across the country, with disruptive rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, according to the South African Weather Service.   

Impact based-warning

Yellow Level 2 warning: Disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of formal and informal settlements and infrastructure damage, as well as disruptions to main roads, is expected in the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the Mpumalanga Lowveld.

The weather in your province

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming widespread in the Lowveld where it will be warm.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western bushveld, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south-east.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast in the Northern Cape where it will cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming westerly to north-westerly from the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, there will be morning fog patches along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, but easterly to south-easterly along the south coast. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from the afternoon.

Conditions in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the south by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming north-easterly from the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal it will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly north of Durban, otherwise north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w
The forecast for 13 February.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 693 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 876 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 4246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+0.38)
ZAR/GBP
20.16
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.64
(+0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(+0.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.61)
Gold
1828.67
(+0.13)
Silver
27.40
(+1.53)
Platinum
1244.00
(+1.43)
Brent Crude
60.84
(-0.54)
Palladium
2368.48
(+1.21)
All Share
66132.24
(+0.38)
Top 40
60673.94
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12746.53
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
89200.59
(+0.42)
Resource 10
62978.89
(-0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo