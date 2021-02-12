Saturday's weather: Heavy rain for Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal

A warm to hot Saturday is expected across the country, with disruptive rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact based-warning

Yellow Level 2 warning: Disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of formal and informal settlements and infrastructure damage, as well as disruptions to main roads, is expected in the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the Mpumalanga Lowveld.

The weather in your province

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming widespread in the Lowveld where it will be warm.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western bushveld, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south-east.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast in the Northern Cape where it will cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming westerly to north-westerly from the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, there will be morning fog patches along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, but easterly to south-easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from the afternoon.

Conditions in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the south by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming north-easterly from the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal it will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly north of Durban, otherwise north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

