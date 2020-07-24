Saturday's weather: High fire danger warning issued, consistently fine and cool weather throughout

A high fire danger has been issued by the South African Weather Service for three provinces on Saturday, otherwise, the weather is expected to remain fine and cool.

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern interior of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape and western and central interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy in the north and east in the morning with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cool to cold.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog along the escarpment and on the highveld, otherwise fine and cool to cold, but party cloudy in the east.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The North West and Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm. It will be windy over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly to easterly becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with morning and evening fog along the south and west coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, becoming moderate to fresh north-westerly, but south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm but cool in the north, becoming cloudy along the coast at night.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, but moderate south-westerly west of Port Elizabeth from afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, but moderate north-easterly during the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the extreme north-east in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days