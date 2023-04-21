3h ago

Saturday's weather: High fire risk for parts of the Northern Cape and North West

Extreme high fire danger is expected over the eastern part of the Northern Cape and the southwestern part of the North West.

PHOTO: Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extreme high fire danger expected over the eastern part of the Northern Cape and the southwestern part of the North West. 

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, conditions will be cloudy in the east in the morning, with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The weather will be cloudy in the east in the morning in Limpopo, with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be fine in the extreme west. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather is expected in the Free State, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be fine in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be cold over the southern interior, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southeastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool, with light rain in the southwest but scattered on the southwest coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming fresh to strong in the southwest by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Cloudy and cool weather is predicted for the western half of the Eastern Cape, with isolated showers and rain in the southwest.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

Saturday's weather.


