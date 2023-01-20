Saturday's weather: Hot day with fires expected in Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the eastern and central parts of the Eastern Cape and south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy along the Mpumalanga escarpment at first.

Otherwise, the province will be fine and warm, but hot on the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the extreme south-western Highveld.

Cloudy conditions will occur along the Limpopo escarpment and on the Lowveld at first.

Other parts of the province will be partly cloudy and hot to scorching.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west of the North West.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers in the south-east.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and hot to sweltering, becoming cloudy in places by the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the south, where it will be warm.

Morning fog is expected along the coast where it will be fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

It will be cloudy and cool along the Western Cape's south coast, with a chance of light rain over the eastern parts from the afternoon.

Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-east.

It will become cloudy along the west coast by the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly, but southerly along the south coast.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with morning fog in the south.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated showers along the south coast.

The wind along the south coast will be light to moderate easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly west of Gqeberha by the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected south of the escarpment.

The wind along the east coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Morning fog will occur over the KwaZulu-Natal interior, otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The north-east will be sweltering, while scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the north in the afternoon.

