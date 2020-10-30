Saturday's weather: It will be a cool to warm start to the weekend

Saturday's conditions will be mainly cool to warm, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact based warning

There is a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding to susceptible informal settlements and roads, low-lying areas and bridges as well as traffic disruptions due to slippery roads in places in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, Free State, southern parts of the North West, eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the central and the southern areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your province

It will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in Gauteng, but scattered in the south from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and warm, but cool over the highveld.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible, except the lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

It will be warm in the north in the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cool in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly, reaching near gale in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, but strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool south of the escarpment, with light showers east of Cradock and Woody Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with rain and scattered showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south. It will be isolated in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

