Saturday's weather: Partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions for large parts of SA

Partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions expected.
The South African Weather Service  has forecast partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions in most parts of the country with morning fog and frost expected for other provinces this Saturday. 

The weather in your region: 

Gauteng will experience morning fog patches in the southern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cold but cool in places in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches are expected in the highveld of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to warm conditions forecast for the lowveld. 

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and cool but cold over the central parts.

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected for the North West. 

It will be fine in the extreme eastern part of the Free State in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers along the Lesotho border and the extreme south-east.

The Northern Cape will be windy in some places in the morning but otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool. Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the western parts of the province in the evening. 

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, becoming cloudy over the south-western parts of the Western Cape in the afternoon with light rain in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly but fresh to strong south of Cape Point.

 The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Fine and cool but warm conditions are expected along the coast in the western half of the Eastern Cape. Morning frost is expected in the north in the eastern half of the province.

 The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but cold over western high ground. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

