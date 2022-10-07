37m ago

Saturday's weather: Partly cloudy and hot, with fire warnings in parts of SA

It will be a warm day for most of the country.
The South African Weather Service has issued extremely high fire danger warnings for the Blouberg and Lephalale municipalities of Limpopo, as well as DR Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, Ramotshere Moiloa, and Ditsobotla in the North West. 

Additional fire warnings were issued for Mangaung; Xhariep and Lejwele Putswa in the Free State; Matzikama, Bergrivier and Beaufort West in the Western Cape; Joe Gqabi and Chris Hani in the Eastern Cape; as well as over the Northern Cape, except for the Karoo Highland and Richtersveld.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Saturday will bring fine and warm to hot conditions to Limpopo. It will be partly cloudy in the east.

The North West will be fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. 

There will be isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern areas. 

Morning fog patches will occur in the east of the Free State, where it will be cloudy.

Otherwise, fine and warm to hot conditions will occur, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog will occur along the coast of the Northern Cape. It will be fine and hot to very hot over the province.

The west will be cool to warm. However, it will be partly cloudy in the extreme east, where isolated showers and thundershowers may occur.

Windy conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Morning fog will occur in parts of the Western Cape, where it will be fine and hot to extremely hot.

The south coast will be cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to strong easterly east of Cape Agulhas initially, becoming light to moderate south-westerly to westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in areas over the interior at first, otherwise, it will be fine and hot in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy at first in the eastern half of the province, otherwise conditions will be fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm weather. It will be hot in places in the north, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the north at first. In other parts, it will be north-easterly, becoming fresh from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Saturday's temperatures.

