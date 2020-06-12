34m ago

Saturday's weather: Severe frost expected in several provinces including Gauteng, Eastern Cape

Severe frost is expected over the Free State, as well as in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of Gauteng, the highveld of Mpumalanga, the north eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, as well as over the southern parts of the North-West province Saturday morning.

Gauteng will be fine and cold with morning frost over the southern parts.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga can expect morning frost over the southern highveld, otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool. 

Limpopo will be fine and cool.

The North West can expect frost in the south at first, otherwise it will be a fine and cold day.

There will be frost at first in the Free State, otherwise it will be a fine and cold day.

The Northern Cape can expect frost in the east at first, otherwise fine and cold to cool but very cold over the southern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the south coast at first, but cloudy and cold with isolated light showers over the extreme south-west at first, otherwise fine and cold with morning frost over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise moderate north-westerly but south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cold, but partly cloudy and cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly becoming south westerly, but light north westerly in the evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be very cold north of the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh westerly, becoming moderate south westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but cold in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly, becoming southerly to south-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The forecast for 13 June.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

