Saturday's weather: Severe thundershowers expected over Eastern Cape, KZN

Severe thundershowers are expected in some places tomorrow.
Severe thundershowers are expected in some places tomorrow.
Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images

The South African Weather Service forecasts severe thunderstorms for the North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Impact-based warnings

Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is expected over the central North West, eastern and central Free State, eastern Eastern Cape and western and southern KwaZulu-Natal resulting in localised damage to infrastructure and challenging driving conditions due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

The weather in your province

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and warm in the south, but hot in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered to isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot over the lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

For the North West, it will be partly cloudy and hot in the extreme west with isolated showers and thundershowers, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm in the north eastern parts, otherwise hot with isolated showers in the extreme west, but scattered over the central and eastern parts.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool along the coast and the southern high ground but partly cloudy and warm but very hot in the extreme east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

In the Western Cape, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool along the coast otherwise warm with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.  

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers along the coast, but isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south westerly, becoming southerly in the east in the afternoon, but easterly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in the extreme north-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly, becoming south-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot in the north, otherwise cloudy and warm with afternoon scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly in the north, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly spreading to the north by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w
The forecast for 12 December.


Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

