Saturday's weather: Severe thunderstorms for KZN, high chance of scattered showers throughout SA

KwaZulu-Natal should brace itself for severe thunderstorms with hail on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service, while there is a high possibility of thundershowers and isolated showers across most provinces on what will be a cloudy, cool to warm day.

Impact-based warnings

Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours expected over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning with scattered early morning showers and thundershowers, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy and warm in Mpumalanga with scattered showers and thundershowers, but hot to very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy with isolated morning showers in the north-east, becoming partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west, spreading to the east in the evening.

In the North West, it will be cloudy in the morning with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north-east. It will become fine from the west in the afternoon.

The Free State will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will become fine from the west in the afternoon.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west in the morning where it will become partly cloudy, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast where evening fog can be expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming light south-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the west in the morning with light morning rain along the south-west coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming fine over the interior. It will be cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy south of the escarpment with isolated light showers, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north. Morning fog patches are expected in places over the southern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly north of Durban otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly spreading north of Durban by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

